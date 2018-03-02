This month, a downtown Halifax dance studio will be moving to a new space — one that instructors hope will be more accessible for dancers of all abilities.

Halifax Dance is moving from the bottom floor to the main level of the Maritime Centre on Barrington Street.

Instructor Jen Briand said people often don't associate mobility challenges with a dance studio, but she said decreasing the physical barriers to a studio can make a difference.

Briand helped start an inclusive movement class for kids with special needs 11 years ago.

Now Halifax Dance has students with wheelchairs and walkers, others have sensory impairments — such as auditory or visual — and some are on the autism spectrum.

"There was a need in the community for dance classes for children who needed a little extra support in the classroom, whether that be physically or behaviorally," she said.

Halifax Dance staff hope the new main-floor studio will be welcoming to people of all abilities. (Halifax Dance/Facebook)

The new studio will have wider hallways, gender-neutral washrooms, lights that can dim and easy-to-navigate ramps, said Amy Mackintosh, the director of operations.

The construction company also included an accessible water fountain and automatic doors at the entrance, she said.

"We were really happy to see they took that on," Mackintosh said. "We're really excited to get into the new space. "

The new studio's doors are scheduled to open March 12.

Briand said it's important for people of all abilities to express themselves creatively.

"We really let kids explore their movement quality and feel what the music does for their bodies and explore movement and dance that way," she said.