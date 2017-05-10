Halifax will not remove crossing flags from any of the 155 existing locations, but regional council has put a hold on the approval of new sites while other crosswalk safety ideas are explored.

Traffic officials had proposed removing the flags from a third of the crossings and limiting future approvals to marked crosswalks with side-mounted signs.

The brightly coloured flags are meant to be carried by pedestrians while walking in a crosswalk.

At least one councillor raised concerns about the flags.

'They feel more visible'

"The flags slow people down, they feel more visible," explained Coun. Richard Zurawski, District 12.

"But the more time you spend in a crosswalk the more likely you are to have an interaction with a vehicle."

Most councillors agreed the crossing flags do have a benefit, even if only a few pedestrians use them, because they make the crosswalks more noticeable to drivers.

"Is the crosswalk flag program perfect? No," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn, District 14. "But at this point I'm not ready to throw the baby out with the bath water."

Flashing lights

The municipality plans to try flashing lights mounted on side poles instead of just overhead.

It also wants to get green florescent crosswalk signs that are more reflective, but that needs approval from the province.

Coun. Russell Walker, who represents District 11, is unhappy that no new crossing flag sites will be approved while the other options are being investigated.

"It could take six months or two years, there's no guarantees," said Walker. "And I have one, if not two, proposed flag installations in the process."

Traffic officials plan to come back to regional council in December with an update.