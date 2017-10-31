Halifax council told staff to investigate creating a municipal lobbyist registry at Tuesday's meeting.

Coun. Shawn Cleary raised the issue, telling council it was about transparency and accountability.

"It simply opens the curtains, allowing people to see the process of governance happening," he said. "Free and open access to government is in the public interest."

He said the registry of lobbyists would increase public confidence in government decisions.

Cleary, who represents Halifax West Armdale, said he trusted no current councillor was unduly influenced by lobbyists and wanted the registry to ensure that continues in future councils.

Seven municipal registries in Canada

Cleary said he's looked at 18 lobbyist registries in Canada and found that some target paid lobbyists while others have a broader definition. They typically apply to people lobbying staff or politicians, he said.

Some are voluntary and others are mandatory. Cleary said there are municipal lobbyist registries in Winnipeg, Ottawa and Toronto as well as the Ontario communities of Brampton, Vaughan, Peel and Hamilton.

Cleary said the provincial and federal governments have registries, so it would make sense to have one at the municipal level, too.

"What's the danger in looking at it?" he said.

Coun. Waye Mason seconded the motion. He said he'd like to learn what other similar cities are doing in terms of a lobbyist registry. He said it could be tied to wider campaign financing reforms.

Lisa Blackburn, councillor for Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville, said she wanted to learn how other jurisdictions handled the matter and so supported the motion.

How to define a lobbyist?

David Hendsbee, councillor for Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore, asked how a lobbyist would be defined. He voted against it.

"With all due respect, anyone who calls us is lobbying for something. Where do you draw the line?" he asked.

He said transparency is good, but must be balanced with privacy and confidentiality when people meet with their councillor.

Bill Karsten, councillor for Eastern Passage, said only seven Canadian municipalities have such a registry and that he's seen little public demand for one.

A registry could increase paperwork as people file more freedom-of-information requests, Karsten said. He voted against it.

"What this is about, in my opinion, is there's a small group of people that believe their councillors are too cosy with developers," Karsten said.

Council voted 9-8 to ask for the staff report.