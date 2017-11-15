Halifax city councillors will take part in cultural sensitivity training in light of code of conduct complaints against some councillors.

On Tuesday, councillors had an in-camera meeting to discuss the complaints. Coun. Tony Mancini said he couldn't get into specifics about what was said, but it was agreed that all members of council will take part in the training.

"Rather than singling out any individuals, we [agreed we] would all participate in the exercise together," he said.

City spokesperson Nick Ritcey said there are currently 13 complaints outstanding against councillors, the most recent of which was made within the past week. The nature of the complaints and the councillors in question have not been made public.

On Tuesday, a motion put forward by Mancini was debated during a closed-door meeting.

Mancini made several suggestions including:

An annual review of the code.

Review responsibilities of council members, specifically regarding interpersonal behaviour and how councillors are expected to act while representing their community.

Update the code before each election.

Ask the province to change the charter so that council members could be financially sanctioned for violating the code.

Consider hiring an integrity commissioner to investigate and rule independently on complaints.

What changes did council make?

In addition to mandatory sensitivity training, council also agreed to update the code of conduct before each election and to go over responsibilities with council members about how they are expected to act.

Council will not review the code every year or hire an integrity commissioner.

Currently, councillors read and sign the code of conduct upon being elected, but don't need to look at it again.

Mancini said council is still waiting to hear from the province about changing the charter so it could fine those who violate the code.

Mancini said there is no hard deadline for the training, but the city intends to hire a vendor for the workshop "sooner than later."