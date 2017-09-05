Halifax regional council rejected a call for a report on possible changes to the municipal pension plan. The vote was 13 to 3.

Coun. David Hendsbee said he was never told he could opt into the plan.

In order to do so now he would have to buy into it, but without matching funds from the municipality.

Hendsbee wanted staff to look into the idea of allowing matching contributions when there are pension buybacks.

Constituents not on board

Hendsbee's council colleagues said their constituents are not on side with the idea.

"People are totally opposed," said Coun. Tony Mancini.

"No way, no how, not on my watch," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

"Most citizens don't have a pension plan," said Coun. Steve Craig. "I don't think this should be talked about at all."

Hendsbee regrets asking for report

Some councillors thought asking for a report would be OK if only to ensure that everyone had the information they need to make pension decisions. Some blamed the media for creating a controversy.

"There's no harm in getting a report," said Coun. Bill Karsten. "The media is playing games with the issue."

Others pointed out that people are confusing the pension plans and expense accounts of other levels of government with what is available for municipal politicians.

Coun. David Hendsbee says he regrets not buying into the pension plan and asking for the pension report. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"Joe Public thinks we are here for a gravy train," said Coun. Tim Outhit. "That needs to be countered with information. It's unfair tarnishing."

In the end, even Hendsbee acknowledged the outcry his request created.

"I have two regrets: not buying into the pension plan and asking for this report," said Hendsbee.