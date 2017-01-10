Halifax council has rejected a controversial development proposal for a building at the corner of North and Oxford streets.

Mythos Developments Ltd. proposed a residential building that's been listed as both seven and nine storeys in previous proposals.

Recently, the developer told planners the building could be revised to six storeys because that's what the Centre Plan is considering for development rules in the North Street corridor.

Some councillors said the project should be allowed to go ahead before the Centre Plan is approved.

Councillors disagree

"I like this building. It's six storeys in a place that's six storeys in the draft rules," said Matt Whitman, councillor for Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets.

Other councillors disagreed and pointed out that some of the details may change.

"The timing isn't right, right now," said Dartmouth Centre Coun. Sam Austin.

"The way the Centre Plan pans out, this might not even end up remaining a corridor."

In a 13-4 vote, council decided to uphold the decision of the Halifax West Community Council to reject the development

proposal.

The draft version of the Centre Plan is expected to be ready for debate by May.

City CAO Jacques Dube says the developer should be able to submit another proposal under the new rules by the summer.