Halifax regional council will consider a tender Tuesday to provide free wireless internet for the public in parts of downtown Halifax and Dartmouth.

City staff are recommending the tender be awarded to Bell Aliant for $2.6 million over a five-year period.

Three other companies sent in proposals: IBM, Fresh Group Atlantic and Telus.

The staff report said the final offer from Telus did not fully meet the municipality's requirements. It also said Bell Aliant's proposal was $1 million less than the one from IBM.

$450K annual cost

The estimated price to create the free Wi-Fi zones is a one-time cost of $350,000 for the installation and $450,000 annually to operate.

Halifax's waterfront area will likely be one of the first free wireless internet zones sponsored by the municipality. (CBC)

The free Wi-Fi zones will be located in the Grand Parade outside Halifax City Hall, along parts of the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, as well as the areas around the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road and the Halifax North Memorial Library on Gottingen Street.

The first areas to have Wi-Fi will be the waterfront sites and the Grand Parade area to ensure they are ready for Canada 150 celebrations and the Tall Ships festival this summer.

Municipal officials believe the service will benefit both residents and visitors and support economic development.

They say other jurisdictions that have provided free Wi-Fi have seen increased interest from businesses that want to set up in those zones, creating increased economic activity.