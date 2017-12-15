Big and bright.

Those are the best words to describe the new Halifax Convention Centre, which officially opened its doors on Friday.

"This new centre gives us the opportunity to show visitors everything that makes our city and our region unique," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "Our guests will create great memories that will inspire them to come back."

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage speaks at the opening of the Halifax Convention Centre on Dec. 15, 2017. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The new building has a massive ballroom lined with windows on one side.

On the bottom level is another huge room built specifically to host conferences.

The Halifax Convention Centre includes 120,000 square feet of flexible event space. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"We are ready to welcome the world to our brand new, state-of-the-art facility," said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of the Halifax Convention Centre. "We look forward to delivering an amazing event experience for our guests that will make Nova Scotians proud."

90 events are already booked for the Halifax Convention Centre's first year. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Ninety events are already booked for the facility's first year of operations, including 44 national and international conventions. The first scheduled event is the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Nationals in late January.

Staff at the centre are planning a welcome weekend for the public to see the new facility January 12-14.

The Halifax Convention Centre took five years to complete. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Breaking ground in 2012, the Halifax Convention Centre took five years to complete.