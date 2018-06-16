Eid al-Fitr celebrated at Halifax Common

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Halifax Common on Saturday afternoon to mark the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday, marking the end of the month-long fast where Muslims refrain from eating or drinking during daylight hours.

Nine-year-old Sama Alkadeeki came to the celebrations with her three siblings.

"It's when Muslim people, they fast. And fasting is when they don't eat ... [to feel] the people who are on the streets poor," she explained.

"You're supposed to feel how other people feel on the streets. And then at the end, we have a big feast and a big celebration."

That included bouncy castles, face painting and cotton candy.

Event organizer Aisha Gattous, president of Dalhousie's chapter of Islamic Relief, said the aim of the event was for everyone from different mosques and communities to celebrate together. ( Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"Our main focus for this event was to really bring people together," said Aisha Gattous, one of the event organizers.

Gattous is the president of the local chapter of Islamic Relief at Dalhousie University. The group wanted a celebration for all community members.

"There's a lot of different mosques and different bubbles of the community," she said.

"Everyone would do their own thing. So we really tried our hardest to reach out to everyone and have one big event because getting that whole vibe of the community together, it's just the best feeling."