Halifax's Cogswell Interchange demolition work won't require traffic detours

Demolition of Halifax's Cogswell Interchange could begin in January 2019. The series of on-and-off ramps in the downtown area were constructed in the late 1960s for a waterfront superhighway that was never built.

According to the project manager, plans to take down the aging interchange do not involve detouring traffic.

"There are three distinct stages, but throughout all of them we are maintaining four lanes — two south, two north — which allows all the regular traffic that goes through now to keep going," said John Spinelli.

Spinelli and a team of consultants have been working on the exact layout of the new streets and the two roundabouts since 2016, adjusting the widths of streets and certain curves to ensure a better transportation flow.

The demolition and road reconstruction phase is estimated to last about 3½ years, while most of the redevelopment of about a dozen parcels of land will happen afterwards. The project will also create a number of parks and green spaces.

"This is not a road-building exercise; it's really about neighbourhood-building," said Spinelli, "That's the point of the whole project."

Once all the land is redeveloped, there could be 2,500 new residents living in the Cogswell district.

The latest version of the plan will go to Halifax regional council in May.

Dates and locations of public meetings

A series of public meetings to get feedback on the public amenities will begin Wednesday:

Wednesday, April 11, at Scotia Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 12, at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17, at the Dartmouth Ferry Terminal from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

There will also be an open house at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel on Wednesday, April 18 from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.