Here's a list of what's open and closed over the Christmas break in the Halifax area.

Food and drink:

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Reopens Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway Meat Market

Christmas Eve, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Boxing Day, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore

Christmas Eve, open until 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Sobeys

Christmas Eve, open until 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

NSLC

Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except the Scotia Square location, which is closed.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Malls:

Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square and Mic Mac Mall

Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Scotia Square, which is closed.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Public services:​

Waste collection:

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.

There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Christmas Day.

Halifax Public Libraries:

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Halifax Transit:

Christmas Eve — regular bus and ferry service

Christmas Day — holiday schedule for bus, no harbour ferry service

Boxing Day —​ holiday schedule for bus and ferry service

Recreation facilities:

The municipality says "many" recreation facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.

Canada Post:

All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

Emera Oval:

Open for public skates:

Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Boxing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Customer service

The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.

The five customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.