Here's a list of what's open and closed over the Christmas break in the Halifax area.

Food and drink:

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market

Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Reopens Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway Meat Market

Christmas Eve, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Boxing Day, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore

Christmas Eve, open until 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Sobeys

Christmas Eve, open until 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

NSLC

Christmas Eve, open until 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Malls:

Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square and Mic Mac Mall

Christmas Eve, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Public services:

Hospitals:

Most walk-in blood-collection services and walk-in X-ray services in Halifax and West Hants are closed from noon Dec. 23 until Dec. 28.

Waste collection:

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed on Christmas Day, but open regular hours on Boxing Day.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake is closed on Christmas Eve.

Halifax Public Libraries:

Most branches of the Halifax Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Dartmouth North closes at noon).

All libraries are closed until Dec. 28.

Halifax Transit:

Christmas Eve — regular bus and ferry service

Christmas Day — holiday schedule for bus, no harbour ferry service

Boxing Day —​ holiday schedule for bus and ferry service

Canada Post:

All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

Emera Oval:

Open for public skates:

Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Boxing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Customer service

The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.

The five customer service centres are closed on Boxing Day and Tuesday.