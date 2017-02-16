The Halifax region is offering day camps Friday for children who will miss school because of the teachers' one-day strike.

Municipal recreation staff are providing games, crafts and outdoor play for children aged 5 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $25 per child.

"There are limited spaces but we're confident that we will be able to, certainly, fill a void that many parents are scrambling to fill right now," said municipal spokesman Brendan Elliott.

The openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

10 locations

The offer is available at the following locations:

St. Andrew's Community Centre

Chocolate Lake Community Centre

Gordon R. Snow Community Centre

Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre

Captain William Spry Centre

Needham Community Centre

Cole Harbour Recreation at Graham Creighton Junior High

Findlay Community Centre

Musquodoboit Harbour at Eastern Shore Community Centre

Sheet Harbour

Elliott said he expects some of the extra spaces to fill up quickly, while the more rural centres might still have openings right up until 8 a.m. Friday.

Registration can be done online, on the phone or in person.

"If you're seeing or hearing this now, I would recommend make the call, register now and don't worry about the stress in the morning," Elliott said.

Parents are asked to ensure their children come with nut-free snacks and lunch, water, winter clothes for playing outside and indoor footwear.

Decision not political

Nova Scotia teachers are set to walk off the job Friday in protest of government legislation to impose a contract on them.

Elliott said the decision to offer the extra spaces was staff's idea, not driven by a councillor nor meant to make a political statement.

"Parents aren't always able to have babysitting or relatives nearby that can take care of their children, so for us to be able to provide a service is something that I certainly wouldn't think would be political in any respect," he said.