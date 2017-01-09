A Halifax teen is being honoured with a prestigious award that recognizes the country's top army cadets.

The Major-General W.A. Howard medal is given out annually to one cadet in each province who meets a long list of requirements including demonstration of leadership.

"It really means a lot when you're noticed, when people give you credit for putting time into your work," said Patrick Donovan, who was set to receive his award Monday at the Halifax Armoury.

Cadet with confidence

The Grade 12 student at Citadel High School said the cadet program helped him break out of his shell.

"I used to be the oddball that would sit in the corner, the wallflower at school dances," said Donovan, who describes himself as "awkward at the best of times."

But Donovan soon found his calling, and now calls out commands to other teens in Halifax.

Positive change

Donovan started with the Halifax Rifles Army Cadet Corps when he was 13 years old

He has risen through the ranks, and now at 17, is chief warrant officer.

Donovan credits the cadet program with making a real positive change in his life.

"I came here and I got new friends and learned how to interact with people my own age," he said.

Military family

Donovan's family has a long military history, so he was encouraged to at least try out the cadet corps.

"As soon as I came in it was amazing," he said. "The fact that so many people could get together, have a common goal and that it was done in such a regimented fashion.

"Generally youth don't particularly like to be on a set schedule and yet people can have a lot of fun with it."

Donovan said the experience has helped him improve his presentation and interpersonal skills.

'Sense of pride'

"It's a sense of pride, growing up with this corps. As you grow, you are asked to apply your own knowledge into making this program better."

It seems his family's military tradition will continue.

Donovan has already been to the recruiting office, exploring the chances of becoming a chemical engineer.