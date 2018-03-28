Lake pollution study to be funded, money for Mounties added to Halifax budget

Halifax regional council spent more than six hours Wednesday debating a list of 14 additional items for the 2018-2019 budget.

Several members of council, including the mayor, were concerned about keeping the increase to the average tax bill to 1.9 per cent or $36 more per bill.

"We can't let the spending get out ahead of us," said Mayor Mike Savage.

So only two items on the list will be paid for by adding to the tax rate: Six additional RCMP officers and an expanded rural transit fund. That means the increase to the average tax bill is 1.97 per cent or $37 more.

"We're very close to where we need to be," said Coun. Steve Streatch.

Council also approved a budget for Halifax Regional Police of $86.4 million, which is $550,000 less than what was

originally proposed.

Council approved expanded funding for rural transit. (CBC)

Five other items on council's wish list, including grant money for professional arts organizations and a recreation trail program, were put off until the following budget year.

Six suggestions, such a Lake Banook pollution study and keeping the current ferry service schedule, will be paid for out of a reserve fund.

"The ferry service is not an extra, it's been in place for the past three years and if we don't fund it, it'll be a cut," said Coun. Sam Austin.

Only one item was voted down completely: $40,000 to store and maintain one of the municipality's parade floats.

"If we had approved the float, it would have put us over the two per cent," Coun. Bill Karsten said.

A final vote on the 2018-2019 budget will take place on April 24.