Halifax brings fight against cannabis store to N.S. Supreme Court

Halifax Regional Municipality is taking the fight against cannabis shops to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The municipality has applied for an order to close Coastal Cannapy Medical Dispensary Inc. on Agricola Street after the shop has remained open in violation of a provincial court order, according to a news release from the city.

The retail shop and landlord pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to operating without a permit and Coastal Cannapy was ordered to close.

Storefront operations selling cannabis, including medicinal cannabis, are still illegal under federal law.

In Nova Scotia, those stores will still be illegal after cannabis is legalized, as only the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will be allowed to sell and dispense cannabis.

The news release says the municipality will seek legal action against illegal cannabis stores on a case-by-case basis.

A hearing date has not been set.