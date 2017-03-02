Halifax police are investigating a robbery at a bar on Wednesday night during which staff fought with a man carrying a gun.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:55 p.m. at Jenny's Place on Lady Hammond Road.

Two male suspects rushed into the bar when a staff member opened a door to let in someone he thought he knew. One of suspects pointed a gun at the staff member as the other went into the office.

The staff member fought and disarmed the man pointing the gun before both suspects left on foot with money taken from the office.

The staff member was not injured. Police say the gun was recovered in the bar.

The suspects weren't found after a canine unit searched the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.