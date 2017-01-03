Five people are out of a Halifax apartment building following an incident late Monday night that police are calling arson.

First responders were called to the two-unit building at the corner of Quinn Street and Chebucto Road at 11:30 p.m. Police said in a news release the fire was deliberately set by an unknown man who pulled up in a white car, threw an incendiary device that ignited the building and then drove off down Quinn Street.

The family inside escaped with no injuries. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing for a couple and their two children, none of whom were injured. The tenant from the upstairs apartment was away at the time.

Forensic identification and arson investigators continue to work the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.