Ann McLean was in tears as she thanked her "angels" — three retired school teachers who helped build her new house.

McLean and her family took possession of the Habitat for Humanity home in Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday.

The mother of four became emotional when she explained what the house will mean to her family, including her husband Jason, who works at Giant Tiger, and their four children, 12-year-old triplets Dallas, Angelina and Chelsea and 13-year-old Jocelyn.

"A home. No more moving. A stable place to live," McLean said. "Just something we can make ours."

Transformation

The family's "angels" wielded hammers and saws from the beginning to the end of the volunteer construction project.

Sandra Kelly, 66, Margaret Anne MacKinnon, 66, and Deb Murray, 64, attended Nova Scotia Teachers College together in the 1970s, and they've remained friends for over 40 years.

Kelly joined the Habitat crew first, then brought her friends on board. She first became involved because she loves carpentry and does her own home renovations.

From left to right, volunteers Deb Murray, Sandra Kelly, Rita MacDonald and Margaret Ann MacKinnon helped with the Habitat for Humanity project. (Deb Murray)

Kelly said over the course of the project, she saw McLean transform "from someone who was afraid to be on ladders, really didn't know which way to swing a hammer, become this confident individual."

Habitat for Humanity homeowners are required to put 500 hours of sweat equity into the construction.

"Ann was well over 1,000 when we banned her from the house," Kelly said.

In Habitat for Humanity projects, the soon-to-be homeowners are asked to stay away from the house during the final weeks of construction so the finished product is a surprise.

'Woman power'

McLean said working with the women changed her life.

"Deb and Sandra and Margaret Ann, they took the time and explained it to me and just gave me that encouragement. It gave me the confidence in myself that I didn't know I had," she said.

Women made up most of the crew working on the construction project.

"It was overwhelming at times, but they were like, 'You can do this. Woman power.'"

The stay-at-home mother is now considering carpentry as a career.

Invaluable volunteers

Habitat for Humanity volunteer co-ordinator Rita MacDonald said the retired women were invaluable, both for their carpentry skills and their ability to teach others.

Kelly said the trio has become great friends with the entire family.

"I can't wait to see Ann today because we miss her."

And all three women said if they have a chance to work on another Habitat for Humanity home, they would do it again "in a heartbeat."