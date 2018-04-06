Guysborough warden won't give 'soapbox' to citizens group 'preaching negativity'

The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says council will not be holding question-and-answer sessions with residents, and if people have concerns they can call, write or email elected representatives.

On Wednesday, a group of citizens from the Nova Scotia municipality attended a council meeting where they called for a number of changes from council that they say would lead to a more open and transparent system, including posting agendas online and live streaming meetings.

They also wanted opportunities for citizens to have town hall-style sessions with council. Efforts to even debate the requests were shot down during the meeting.

In an interview Friday, Warden Vernon Pitts accused the group of trying to "intimidate and bully" council. He said the group was demanding immediate action, rather than allowing council to get a report and recommendations from staff first.

"Why should our council be supplying a soapbox for a group that is just preaching negativity?"

Pitts disputed the suggestion there isn't transparency or opportunities for the public to be involved. He noted there was a meeting recently where many changes were made to a planning document, but no one attended.

"In order to get the information, you have to be there to get it," he said.

Tom Urbaniak is a political scientist at Cape Breton University. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

But a political scientist at Cape Breton University said that doesn't come close to instilling confidence in citizens. In an interview, Tom Urbaniak said it's disconcerting and surprising that when there's interest from citizens to get more access to council business "the council seem very closed."

The small population size of the municipality offers a lot of opportunities for citizen engagement and some of that must include transparency, he said.

People have to be able to easily find out when and where council is meeting and about what, and the meetings should be as accessible as possible, said Urbaniak.

Even if people are attending the meetings, Urbaniak said councils must been seen to be making an effort to make information available.

When debate on the issue can't happen at council, Urbaniak suggested citizens lobby the minister of municipal affairs to amend the Municipal Government Act to require that basic transparency measures already common in many places become the legal standard for all councils.

Province reluctant to intervene

While provincial governments in recent years have been reluctant to get too involved in the affairs of municipalities, Urbaniak said in this case it would be justified.

"It can be done in a way that is quite uncontroversial," he said. "I think there would be all-party support … It could be a one- or two-page statute that could accomplish that."

Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette told reporters at Province House on Friday he only had passing familiarity with the citizens' concerns in Guysborough and right now he sees nothing happening that would violate the Municipal Government Act.

Mombourquette said his own experience with the Guysborough council "has been very open."

"What I would encourage any municipal unit or any representative to do is be as accessible as possible," he said.

Mombourquette said if more information is brought to his attention and staff determine it's warranted, they'd have more of a look at the situation.

The minister encouraged people who feel like they aren't being engaged enough to get involved with municipal committees and other avenues that might them to bring concerns and initiatives forward.

Group should refocus, warden says

Pitts, meanwhile, had his own suggestion for the group that attended Wednesday's meeting: That they focus their energy on doing "something positive," like working on issues such low-income housing.

Urbaniak said no municipality, especially communities facing economic or social challenges, can afford to ignore the potential creativity and wisdom citizens might be able to bring to the political discourse.

"The presumption that several councillors have a unique and exclusive expertise that would somehow be compromised if there's too much transparency in the chamber of councils or committees is really a very destructive presumption, and doesn't bode well for the economic or social future of a community whose leaders cling to such outdated notions."