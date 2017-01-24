Some homeowners in Guysborough County, N.S., aren't just concerned about the cost of a new recreation facility, they're upset about how the warden has responded to questions raised about its price tag.

The municipality issued a call for construction bids on Jan. 20 for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough. The estimated cost of the project is $10.9 million.

In an email to CBC News, Warden Vernon Pitts said he could not speculate on when or if funding would become available from other levels of government.

That alarms Mary LeBlanc of Canso, who decided to send the warden some questions.

"I asked what percentage of the citizens were in favour of spending $3 million, let alone $10 million," said LeBlanc.

"I suggested that maybe the citizens should have had a say."

Facility's features

The new complex is expected to include outdoor skating areas, an outdoor shinny rink, an all-weather soccer field with a four-lane running track and some seating. The indoor facility will have a fitness centre, event space and would double as a comfort station and a command centre during emergencies.

The plan is for the facility to be located near the Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy.

An April 2016 funding proposal suggested people would want to live in Guysborough because the community provides a good quality of life.

The Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex is to include an all-weather soccer field. (Architecture49 Inc.)

LeBlanc isn't sure that building the facility will result in people moving there. She's also worried about the ongoing operational costs of such a facility on future budgets.

She points out that Guysborough County has an aging demographic and other municipalities are struggling with deficits for their new recreation facilities.

She said Pitts told her in an email that people were aware of council's building plans before the October 2016 municipal elections and all members of council were re-elected.

Construction could begin this spring

"He basically advised me that if I or anybody else wanted to oppose council's agenda, we would have been well advised to run in that election," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc called the response arrogant. She thinks people should be able to ask questions about a large, costly project.

Others have posted similar comments on a Facebook page titled No More Secrets, Holding Municipal Governments Accountable.

The construction tender closes March 3. Work on the project could begin this spring.