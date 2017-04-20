The Municipality of the District of Guysborough, N.S., has awarded an $8.9-million tender to the Marco construction company to build the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

County councillors voted on the tender Wednesday afternoon just hours after an infrastructure announcement by the federal and provincial governments.

The two levels of government agreed to contribute a total of $3 million to the project.

Some residents had expressed concern about the municipality's plans to construct the complex, particularly when the tender was issued in January without financial commitments from Ottawa or the Nova Scotia governments.

Skating, soccer, track

At the time, Warden Vernon Pitts was confident infrastructure funding would come through, but said the municipality

could finance the work on its own.

The complex will also include an all-weather soccer field. (Architecture49 Inc.)

The lifestyle complex includes outdoor skating areas, an all-weather soccer field with a four-lane track and some seating.

The indoor facility has a fitness centre and event space and would double as a comfort station and a command centre during emergencies.

It will be located near the local school, a performing arts centre and and other recreational facilities.