'A travesty of democracy': Frustration in Guysborough grows over council

Despite a setback on Wednesday, a group of concerned citizens in Guysborough, N.S., plans to continue pushing for changes to make the municipal council more accountable.

About 40 members of the Guysborough Communities Coalition attended a Municipality of the District of Guysborough council meeting to ask for a town hall session with councillors so people could ask questions on a variety of issues.

"We were shut down," said George Nahrebecky. "The warden [Vernon Pitts] didn't want to even allow a motion and flatly declared it wasn't going to happen."

The municipality came under fire in 2016 following revelations about expenses for trips and meals while doing council business.

Coun. Fin Armsworthy, who represents the community of Canso, made a motion to consider the town hall request.

"I thought it would be a good idea for my area," he said. "We have a lot of questions that haven't been answered, so I thought the proposal was a good gesture."

But there was no seconder, so a vote on the idea did not take place.

"It's a travesty of democracy," said Nahrebecky, "They're not there to do the kind of things they're doing."

What the group wants

The coalition has a long list of other suggestions:

Posting the agenda of council meetings on the municipality's website.

Moving council meetings from the afternoon to the evening.

Adding a question-and-answer section to the regular council meetings.

Live streaming council.

Moving the private part of the council agenda from the start of the agenda to the end.

Holding meet-and-greet sessions in each district with the local councillor.

During the presentation to Guysborough council, the citizen's group pointed out that a provincial guide for new municipal councillors states, "Public participation is a key factor in ensuring a healthy and representative democracy.... Open and transparent meetings help residents feel connected to the municipal decision making process and that their opinions

have been heard."

Nahrebecky said other members of the group plan to contact the provincial ombudsman and the Department of Municipal Affairs about their concerns. The group has a Facebook page called No More Secrets, Holding Municipal Governments Accountable, which has almost 300 members.

Warden Pitts did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.