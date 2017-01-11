The Canadian Coast Guard says all it can do is watch and wait while a marine salvage contractor seeks another window of opportunity to free a ship grounded off the coast of Cape Breton.

An attempt to tow Arca 1 failed Tuesday when the contractor couldn't remove enough ballast water because pumps froze. The removal was scheduled to coincide with the evening high tide, around 6:30 p.m.

Keith Laidlaw, a senior response officer with the coast guard's environmental branch, told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton he's uncertain when the towing operation can resume.

"We're at the mercy of the weather," he said, noting wind gusts as high as 80 km/h were forecast for the area Wednesday.

Brisk winds are also forecast for Thursday, making it difficult to predict when the tugs can come back, he said.

"It could be days; it's all speculation."

Hauling away the 53-metre long tanker is the owner's responsibility and it's the coast guard's job to monitor, he said. The owner and operator of the vessel is Petroil Marine of Mexico.

"We've asked the owner for a revised tow, and salvage and pollution plan. We need to know what their intentions are for the next operational period," Laidlaw said.

Regardless of how long it takes to complete the mission, there will be no cost to the public, according to Laidlaw.

"In Canada, it's a polluter-pay principle, including the coast guard's costs," he said. Petroil Marine has marine liability insurance, he said.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigators are currently in the area to determine why the ship's engine failed and why it was sailing in a forecasted winter storm.