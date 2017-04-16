A golf club serving the public and military personnel near 14 Wing Greenwood will close at the end of the 2017 season after nearly 60 years in operation.

The club has experienced declining membership and revenue due to the large number of other courses in the area, according to a release published last week.

The scenic course, which snakes alongside the Annapolis River, opened in 1959 and will close for good in October.

A new recreation destination

According to a post made on the club's Facebook page, the property will be transformed into a "family recreation destination."

"We want to thank all of our members for the support over the years and there have been many!" the post said.

"The staff will continue to deliver a fantastic golf course and golf experience throughout the 2017 golf season."

The course snakes alongside the Annapolis River. (Google Maps)

No other details about the future of the course were shared. The release said Greenwood officials will work with course staff over the coming months to figure out what happens next.

Consults and reviews

Greenwood commander Col. Pat Thauberger was unavailable for an interview.

In the release, he said the air base will adapt to changing demographics and interests. Reviews of morale and welfare programs will be conducted. People in the community will be able to pitch ideas.

Consultations about recreation will explore the property's potential, and findings will be reported to Greenwood officials by mid-June, the release said.

14 Wing Greenwood has a number of recreational facilities, including a pool and arena. It's also one of four training centres in Atlantic Canada that hosts hundreds of Air Cadets each summer.

The course's final season will be business as usual, with no changes made to fees. The course opened April 12, according to its website.