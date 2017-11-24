A 45-year-old man from Greenwood, N.S., has been arraigned on charges of robbery, assault and impaired driving after police say an ambulance was hijacked by a patient.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, RCMP said a man was being taken to Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville when he had an altercation with one of the paramedics.

Const. Natasha Dantiste said the man managed to get to the front of the ambulance where he took control of the vehicle.

Dantiste said the suspect turned the ambulance around, with the two paramedics still inside, and was driving westbound when a second ambulance which was in the area showed up.

The suspect was eventually stopped in Melvern Square, outside of Kingston, N.S., where he was restrained by paramedics.

RCMP were at the scene and arrested the man. He was taken to hospital to be assessed and held in custody for the rest of the night.