The Nova Scotia Green Party holds its annual general meeting at this time every year. Leader Thomas Trappenberg says it's just good luck that this year's AGM may be the same weekend as an election call.

Party members met at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Saturday, hearing from P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon, who both have seats in their respective legislatures.

Trappenberg hopes some of that success can rub off on Nova Scotia, where the party nearly folded last year due to an inactive membership and the death of the party's official agent, Ian Charles, who had volunteered to help build the party from its founding.

On Saturday, the party was in full swing, electing its provincial executive, discussing policy and identifying election candidates.

More candidates needed

Trappenberg said there is now a good team in place rebuilding the party, though he said he would prefer the election happen after the summer. He said they could use the time to continue rebuilding and they're still on the lookout for more candidates.

"However, we are ready whenever," he said. "This is why we are here."



Trappenberg said the Green Party has a reputation of being stuck in place because of its environmental focus, but in reality it's just the opposite, he said.

"In other countries they have shown that a sustainable, new green economy is doing very well," he said. "[Nova Scotia is] still opening coal mines and keeping the coal where we could have solar energies here which we actually manufacture here."

He said there are several candidates in place, but that every Nova Scotian should have a chance to vote for the party.

Sheila Richardson plans to be the party's candidate in Kings South.

Sheila Richardson, Green Party member who is planning to run in Kings South, is interviewed by @CBCNS #nspoli pic.twitter.com/7LOsR504Za — @NSGreens

She said she believes the party's so-called six pillars — ecological wisdom, social justice, participatory democracy,

non-violence, sustainability, respect for diversity — resonate with people.

"Hopefully they will come on board and vote for us," she said.