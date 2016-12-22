It was looking good for a while but rainy, windy and warm weather last Sunday really did a number on Nova Scotia's chances of a white Christmas this year.

As a reminder, the standing definition of a white Christmas is a minimum of two centimetres on the ground for Dec. 25.

A high-resolution satellite image of Nova Scotia shot Tuesday shows a whole lot of green. There hasn't been a significant widespread snow since last weekend.

In fact, current snow-analysis maps by Environment Canada indicate the only widespread snow depths of several centimetres or more are localized at higher terrain away from the coast.

This is most prominent in Cape Breton where snow squalls over the past few weeks have contributed to a deeper snow pack.

A NASA high-resolution satellite image of the province showing only sporadic snow pack across Nova Scotia on Dec. 20, 2016. (NASA)

There is some wet snow expected Thursday evening and night. For most though, only a slushy one to five centimetres looks likely. Many will see quite a bit of rain mixed in with that snow.

Likewise for Saturday evening and night when a mix of rain and wet snow with little accumulation is expected. Daytime temperatures Friday will hover between –1 C and 2 C while on Saturday, most highs will reach 2 C to 5 C.

Those milder temperatures will contribute to further melt and evaporation of remaining snow.

Unless your location in the province has a good several centimetres or more of snow on the ground as of today, chances are good that you're in for a green Christmas.