Shubenacadie Sam predicted an early spring when he waddled out of his burrow earlier this month , and Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation seems to agree.

It says weight restrictions are in place on all provincial gravel roads effective at noon today. That means vehicles weighing more than 15,000 kilograms shouldn't drive on the roads until further notice.

"Unseasonably warm weather is softening gravel roads to the point where weight restrictions are necessary to avoid unsafe road conditions and expensive repairs," it said in a Thursday announcement.

Department officials will monitor road and weather conditions to decide when it's safe to remove the restrictions.