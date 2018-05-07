Grand Chief Gabriel Sylliboy could be added to commemorative name list

Halifax regional council will debate a request Tuesday to put Grand Chief Gabriel Sylliboy on a list of commemorative names.

An unidentified external applicant asked to have Sylliboy's name used for Cornwallis Park, which might be renamed.

"He's entirely worthy of recognition, but there are any number of Indigenous names we could use and there's also a number of non-Indigenous names," said Mayor Mike Savage.

Sylliboy was convicted of trapping muskrats out of season, despite being the first Mi'kmaq to use the Treaty of 1752 as a defence.

At the time, the treaties weren't recognized by the courts. That changed after the treaties were enshrined in the Canadian Constitution.

In February 2017, the Nova Scotia government gave Sylliboy a rare posthumous pardon.

Will Cornwallis Park be renamed?

But even if councillors agree that Sylliboy's name should be on the commemorative list, he'll only be considered if council decides Cornwallis Park should be renamed.

In January, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs walked away from the process to create a committee to consider renaming issues.

After that, regional council voted to remove the Edward Cornwallis statue from the park and put it in storage.

Savage said the process to create a panel is back on track.

"We had a meeting [with the assembly] and they're ready to submit the names that they would like to see on the panel," he said.

The mayor expects the makeup of the panel will be discussed at regional council before the end of May. He's not sure how much time the panel will need to come up with recommendations.