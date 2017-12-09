The funeral for Mi'kmaq Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, of Waycobah First Nation in Cape Breton, is set to take place Saturday afternoon.

Sylliboy died on Nov. 30. He was 76.​

Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo said last month that Sylliboy died peacefully of natural causes at Cape Breton Regional Hospital surrounded by friends and family, including his wife, Marie, and two daughters.

Funeral begins at 1 p.m.

Sylliboy was in the hospital shortly before his death to be treated for a buildup of fluid in his lung.

The funeral mass begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Kateri Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in We'koqma'q.

Sylliboy will be buried in the parish cemetery following the service.

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, attends a Mi'kmaq cultural event in Halifax on June 28, 2010. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Born in Waycobah on March 2, 1941, Sylliboy was sent to the Indian Residential School in Shubenacadie, N.S., when he was just six.

He later contracted tuberculosis and spent four years in and out of hospitals.

In 1970, Sylliboy was elected as an Indian Act band councillor in Waycobah and served in that role for nine terms.

When Grand Chief Donald Marshall was ill in 1992, he asked Sylliboy to take on the role of interim grand chief, a position he held until his death.