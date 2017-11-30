Mi'kmaq Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, of Waycobah First Nation in Cape Breton, has died. He was 76.

Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo said Sylliboy died peacefully of natural causes on Thursday afternoon at Cape Breton Regional Hospital surrounded by friends and family, including his two daughters and his wife, Marie.

Sylliboy was a "humble" and "hard-working" man who was beloved in his community, Googoo said.

He'd been in the hospital for less than a week to be treated for a buildup of fluid in his lung, Googoo said.

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy, attends a Mi'kmaq cultural event in Halifax in this June 28, 2010 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

According to a biography posted on the website of the Atlantic Policy Congress (APC) of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat, Sylliboy was elected as an Indian Act band councillor in Waycobah in 1970 and served in that position for nine terms.

In 1992, Grand Chief Donald Marshall was ill and asked that Sylliboy take on the role of interim grand chief, which is a position he held from then until now.

"Throughout the years, Ben [Sylliboy] has seen the Mi'kmaq Grand Council continue to promote the culture and spirituality of the Mi'kmaq. He also has been a part of the renewal of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council role as governing body within the Mi'kmaq that focuses on the recognition and implementation of Aboriginal and Treaty rights," said the biography.

Even as Sylliboy faced health problems, he still worked tirelessly and continued "to be a respected leader within the Mi'kmaq community," said the biography.