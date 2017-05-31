A Nova Scotia man fighting to have his last name — Grabher — reinstated on a licence plate says police have now forced him to remove an inactive Alberta plate from the front of his car.

Lorne Grabher says he received a call from police Monday after a complaint was lodged against the personalized Alberta licence plate.

Nova Scotia requires only one valid plate, at the rear, and drivers in the province often place inactive or novelty plates on the front of their vehicles.

The Alberta plate had his last name on it in capitalized letters. His son, Troy, lives in Alberta and has a GRABHER licence plate. (Troy Grabher)

Grabher says police told him he would face a stiff penalty for driving with a fraudulent plate if he did not remove the Alberta plate. Grabher's son, Troy, also has a GRABHER licence plate.

Grabher says he feels he's being unfairly targeted.

He received international attention after the Registrar of Motor Vehicles revoked his personalized Nova Scotia plate bearing his last name, saying it was a "socially unacceptable slogan."

A hearing on the matter scheduled for provincial Supreme Court Wednesday was postponed to June 6 after a lawyer representing the province requested more time.