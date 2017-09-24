The Gore District Volunteer Fire Department in Hants County, N.S., is looking to raise $50,000 to buy a replacement fire truck after one was damaged beyond repair in a crash earlier this month.

While out on a call just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 10, the truck drove into a wooded ditch.

"Our chief was on his way to a structure fire in Kennetcook and he was going around a turn and it was so foggy that he couldn't see the road and he drove off the road," said Kady Forand, a junior firefighter at with the department.

"He's doing better than he was. It was a very traumatic incident so he's still recovering, but he's doing a lot better."

The Gore District Volunteer Fire Department lost one of three of its trucks after it crashed into a ditch early in the morning on Sept. 10. (Markitia Ettinger)

3 days, $120 raised

The department, which has been in operation since 1969 and has 15 volunteer firefighters, now only has two fire trucks.

Forand said firefighters are looking to raise money to buy a replacement for the 1991 Freight liner pumper tanker with a GoFundMe page. The page was set up on Sept. 20.

"We've been getting a lot of shares on Facebook, but we haven't been getting a ton of people actually donating," said Forand.

By Sunday morning, the page had so far raised $120.

Replacement needed ASAP

Forand said it would cost a minimum of $100,000 to buy a used replacement truck. She said insurance will not cover the full amount needed, so that is why the department is looking to raise half that amount. She said the truck needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

"We do do a lot of support for other fire departments so our pumper tanker is usually the one we use the most," said Forand.

The Municipality of East Hants has an emergency fund and the fire department could apply for some money from it once it knows how much it needs after insurance and fundraising.

As of Sunday, the department had yet to submit an application to the municipality.