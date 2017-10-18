When Nova Scotia's Joel Plaskett would watch Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie on stage, he would relish how someone could create music with mass appeal that stayed true to their "unusual" artistic idiosyncrasies.

But behind the scenes, he also knew Downie as a man with a gentle way, someone who wasn't a big talker but who usually had something interesting and insightful to say when he did.

Plaskett is one of the countless Canadians paying tribute to Downie, who died Tuesday at 53, nearly two years after he was first diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain cancer.

"What I find so remarkable is just how Gord has spent the last year of his life, the last several years," Plaskett told CBC's Maritime Noon.

Despite his diagnosis, Downie and his band announced in May 2016 the ambitious Man Machine Poem Tour, with more than a dozen stops last year.

He also spoke out about the plight of Canada's Indigenous people, and last fall released the multimedia project Secret Path.

Our hearts break on news of the passing of Wicapi Omani, “Walks Among the Stars”, Gord Downie an ally & friend. pic.twitter.com/9gPIdX1qrO — @perrybellegarde

Secret Path project told the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Ojibway boy who died from hunger and exposure after trying to find his way home from a residential school near Kenora, Ont., 50 years ago.

Plaskett, who has toured with Downie and the Tragically Hip, said he heard the news of Downie's death after flying home from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L.

"I think it's a hard day for a lot of people," said Plaskett. "Didn't want it to be inevitable, but that diagnosis was there and we all knew he was up against that."

Gord Downie Courage pic.twitter.com/gd4LeU8f8M — @deAdder

Plaskett remembers Downie as an artist with an "unusual" style.

"I think he represents something collective to everybody but also something different to everybody too, you know, everybody's got their favourite song full of memories," he said.

"I think that the word gentleman was kind of invented to describe people like Gord Downie. He was a really kind, gentle person."