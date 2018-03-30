Fish and chips shops reel in crowds on Good Friday

When Lucien Nehme took over Willman's Fish and Chips shop in north-end Halifax in 2004, he thought he was prepared for a busy Good Friday.

His customers had warned him. And they should know — the shop has been around since 1946.

But Nehme was wrong.

"I said, 'OK I will make double whatever I prepare on Friday,'" he said. "And I didn't make it until 4 o'clock.… They eat everything and I close the door."

Nehme has since changed his ways.

Lucien Nehme took over Willman's Fish and Chips at the corner of Kane and Isleville streets in Halifax in 2004. The shop has been on that corner since 1946. (CBC)

Now, he arrives at the restaurant at 3 a.m. the day before and at 2 a.m. on Good Friday to start preparations. He brings in about 200 kilograms of fish and chops 40, 22-kilogram bags of potatoes.

"All done at night," he said, lugging the sliced spuds up the stairs.

While many Nova Scotians have Good Friday off work, the opposite is true for Nehme and those who work in some of the province's fish and chips shops. It's their busiest day of the year.

Good Friday is the busiest day of the year for some fish and chips shops in the province. (CBC)

"You don't believe it how much people there is," said Nehme, who is Catholic. "They have this Good Friday. It's very special day, spiritually."

Many Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday out of religious observance. Since fish are cold-blooded, they are considered acceptable to eat.

Across town at Fredie's Fantastic Fish House in the Bayers Lake Business Park, customers are lined up, the restaurant is packed and staff squeeze by each other behind the counter.

Fredie's Fantastic Fish House limited its menu on Good Friday to just fish and chips. (Paul Legere/CBC)

Signs warn customers that it's a limited menu today — just fish and chips.

Many customers say they queue for their fry-up both for religious reasons and because it's a family tradition.

"I'm a good Catholic girl and I like to have fish on Good Friday," said Bev Langille.

Stephanie Gilmer said she drops by the restaurant every time she's home from Ottawa, but Good Friday was an added reason for going today.

"We just left a Good Friday service and it's a pleasure to eat fish on Good Friday."

Scott Frederick of Fredie's Fantastic Fish House says Good Friday is the 'funnest' day of the year at the restaurant. (Paul Legere/CBC)

Staff member Scott Frederick said Good Friday is busy — the restaurant brought in about 300 kilograms of fish for the occasion — but it's also the "funnest" day of the year at the restaurant.

"It's quick, it's fast-paced. Everyone's happy," he said. "Everyone usually shows up here in a good mood. They're not at work. Everyone's happy to begin with and we're sending them home with a happy fish."