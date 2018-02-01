Hundreds of school children at the Emera Oval in Halifax were the first Canadians to tap the "golden stick" on Thursday.

It was the first of eight events across Canada to help drum up support for Canada's Olympic team in Pyeongchang. Former Olympic gold medal kayaker Adam van Koeverden hosted the event.

"The golden stick itself is a golden hockey stick that has a GPS inside of it that acts as a tap counter," said van Koeverden. "If you've ever been to a hockey game you've seen athletes tapping their sticks on the ice to encourage each other and that's what we are asking Canadians to do."

Watch the 1st tap of the 'golden stick'0:51

Van Koeverden is hoping to get millions of taps over the next week as they tour the country in advance of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The golden stick will be flown from Vancouver to South Korea and be on display at Canada Olympic House for Canadian athletes to see.

"If it is encouraging to the athletes then that's a huge bonus," said van Koeverden, a winner of four Olympic medals, including gold and bronze in Athens in 2004. "The biggest part here is that all these kids get to tap the stick and feel like they are part of the Olympics."

Two Nova Scotians, hockey players Jillian Saulnier of Halifax and Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, are members of Canada's Olympic team.