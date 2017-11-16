It's all systems go at Glooscap First Nation.

The first phase of the band's long-awaited Glooscap Landing project is now being developed.

Located next to the Hantsport exit of Highway 101, a new gas station and coffee shop are slated to open for business by next spring.

"It's going to be an Esso gas bar and there will also be a Tim Hortons," said Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters. "We have the new roundabout completed and we are excited to be moving forward on this."

Chief Sidney Peters holds the 2017 Indigenous Economic Developer of the Year Award, which was given to the band at a conference last month. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Peters and his band council have big plans for the development on Sweetgrass Road.

It will be on a smaller scale, but it's been modelled on the Millbrook band's popular Power Centre located off Highway 102 near Truro. As Glooscap Landing is developed, more businesses are expected to be brought on board and an elaborate Mi'kmaq cultural centre will also be built.

The band is open to negotiating with any business that may be looking for a new location.

Restaurant, market planned

"There's going to be three phases altogether," said Peters. "The next phase will see us put a new restaurant up there as well as a specialty market where we can possibly sell our own fish."

All the economic development on the small reserve has given Glooscap First Nation some national attention. At a national conference last month in Fredericton, the band was named the 2017 Indigenous Economic Developer of the Year.

"I think everybody is pretty excited about it," said Peters. "Our community is really progressive, and moving forward, that's our dream, that's our vision."

A new entertainment centre should be open for business early in the new year. (Paul Palmeter)

Glooscap Landing isn't the only project the band has on the go.

A new entertainment centre should be open for business early in the new year and a new community and recreation centre will be built on the land that sits next to the band office.

The plan is to renovate the band office and connect it to the community centre, which will be bordered by a park.

Past financial turmoil

Eight years ago, the band was in turmoil when a report singled out First Nations chiefs and councillors in Atlantic Canada, including one Glooscap councillor who earned $978,000, tax-free. The chief on the reserve earned about $250,000 in salary and two other councillors took home more than $200,000.

Some councillors held multiple positions on the reserve, earning hefty salaries for each job.

Peters, who took over as chief five years ago, says many changes have been made in the band's administration.