Why vandals would want to pick on Glace Bay buildings run by non-profit groups for their own citizens is hard to understand.

But they did, and it nearly brought the Savoy's executive director to tears just days before the Cape Breton theatre is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

"I wanted to cry," said Pam Leader, who learned Wednesday morning that some of the Savoy Theatre's windows had been smashed.

"The damage that happened is in the basement, in the props room, the production office and down in the green room, where the actors, the musicians and everyone playing … would be."

A star-studded show hosted by Bette MacDonald and Maynard Morrision is scheduled for Sunday. It includes Bruce Guthro, Lucy MacNeil, The Men of the Deeps, Aaron C. Lewis and the casts of Legends, The Summertime Revue and Beauty and the Beast.

The performance is sold out, with a waiting list, and the show will definitely go on, Leader said.

"But it is very discouraging, even if we didn't have a show," she said. "In a 90-year-old building, fixing things isn't easy. The windows aren't a standard size that they are of a regular building. Things are little bit harder."

Smashed windows at Glace Bay's Savoy Theatre will not prevent Sunday's celebration show from going on, says executive director Pam Leader. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Next door, a preschool operated by Glace Bay Citizens Service League was also damaged.

The league is an organization run by about 250 volunteers and serves 6,000 to 7,000 people in the Glace Bay area. It also operates a Meals on Wheels service, a clothing depot and various other community projects.

"They damaged a back door, the window to the entry system," said executive director Ed Beaton, who was examining the site on Thursday. "They didn't gain entry to the building but it is still going to cost us in the form of replacing the glass and looking at something that's going to be a little bit stronger."

In addition, the organization has decided it must upgrade the building's security system.

"It's all unbudgeted money, it's money we hadn't planned on spending this year," Beaton said.

'A shoestring budget'

He estimated the damage will end up costing a couple of thousand dollars.

"When you're operating on a shoestring budget, every dollar counts. We need to find that money somewhere. Either we need to raise the funds somehow or we have to find a way to cut something else back in order to make sure we can pay that bill," he said.

"We pretty much live hand to mouth and in today's world, it gets more and more difficult. I think that if you talk to any non-profit, we're all singing the same song — that's for sure."