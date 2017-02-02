The replacement of J.L. Ilsley High in Spryfield is amplifying calls by Cape Breton parents to replace aging schools in the Glace Bay area.

The Cape Breton-Victoria District School Board voted to close 17 school last year, but parents want the schools that stayed open to be replaced.

"It's well-known most of the schools in these areas are starting to deteriorate and that was well-known when we started this fight for a new school," said Nicole Musial, chair of Tompkins Elementary's school advisory committee.

'It's very upsetting'

Musial said "it's very upsetting" to see funding announcements for new schools on the mainland and nothing for Cape Breton.

The Liberal government announced plans last week to replace J.L. Ilsley in Spryfield, even though the Halifax Regional School Board has not asked for a new school in that area.

Musial's sentiment was echoed by Paul Prince, chair of MacDonald Elementary's advisory committee.

Tompkins Memorial Elementary in Reserve Mines, N.S. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"Where's our school? We want to know where our school is," said Prince. "How come there's no announcement for new school construction in Cape Breton?"

Parent groups have turned to Dave Wilton, the Liberal MLA for Cape Breton Centre, for answers.

'Important we go forward with this'

Dave Wilton is the MLA for Cape Breton Centre. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Wilton said he is pressing the Education Department for new school construction for New Waterford, Dominion and Reserve Mines.

He said he plans to meet with Education Minister Karen Casey next week for an update, and he'd like to see movement on the issue this year.

"Cape Breton hasn't gotten a new school in a number of years, and it's due time for some development to happen for our kids here," he said.

"It's very important we go forward with this."