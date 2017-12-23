There's quite a buzz in Cape Breton today because of a pre-Christmas 50/50 draw with a lot of money on the line.

The Glace Bay Minor Hockey Association has been running the contest weekly during the hockey season since 1994 to help pay its operating expenses and to give parents a break on the $1,000 cost of registering and outfitting a child to play.

The hockey association expects this weekend's jackpot to reach at least $100,000. Two years ago, the Christmas jackpot reached $144,657.50 and was won by Frank Pickup of Dominion.

Association president James Edwards said the cost of playing hockey continues to rise, so the proceeds of the ticket sales are a big help for everyone involved.

"The cost of hockey, from the ice time to the equipment, skates, stick … I mean, you can buy a hockey stick now for $350 and more, a pair of skates is $250 minimum," he said.

(George Mortimer/CBC)

Edwards said draw organizers are getting calls from people throughout Nova Scotia, parts of Canada and even other areas of the world who want to buy tickets.

"I've had calls from all over Canada this week," said Edwards. "In fact, I had a Facebook message from Australia this week as well, looking for Glace Bay Minor Hockey tickets.

The office manager for the hockey association, Tracey Hanrahan, said she'll get to make the all-important phone call to one lucky person after the winning ticket is drawn.

"I've had calls with people breaking down over the phone or just in total shock or screaming or saying a few curse words because they're so excited or so in shock," she said, describing previous good news calls.

The draw will take place at 3:15 p.m. at the association's office in the Dominion Arena.

There will also be 20 bonus draws for prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000.