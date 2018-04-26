Cape Breton officer who fractured skull in Cuba now recovering in Halifax

The Glace Bay, N.S., man who fell during a vacation in Cuba and fractured his skull is now recovering at the Queen Elizabeth Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, but it's unclear if he will ever be able to return to his job as a police officer.

Brad Maxner, 38, a constable with Cape Breton Regional Police, slipped and fell in his hotel room bathroom April 5. It was the first day of the family's trip to Cuba for a wedding.

His wife, Lindsey Maxner, heard the bang and went to check on him.

"Just by looking at him I knew something was really wrong," Lindsey Maxner said in an interview.

Her husband was unconscious for a short time and disoriented when he woke.

Doctors in Havana removed a part of his skull to allow the brain to expand and heal. During the surgery, doctors discovered a bleed on his brain, which they also repaired.

The piece of his skull will be put back in six weeks after the swelling diminishes; at that time he will start rehab. Lindsey Maxner said her husband is up and walking, can answer questions but cannot yet carry on a conversation.

"His mind isn't exactly where it needs to be but he's where the neurology team wants him to be," she said.

Future uncertain

It's uncertain if Brad Maxner will be able to return to his job as a police officer.

"His job is very physical so that's a worry," said Lindsey Maxner.

She said if her husband recovers and returns to work she doesn't want him to be injured if he is put in a rough situation.

At this point the doctors aren't telling them what the future holds, she said. There is no timeline on when the couple can go home to Glace Bay.

Lindsey Maxner has been with her husband every step of the way and had taken time off work so she can stay with him until his homecoming. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $19,000 for the family.

"We're here for the long haul," she said.