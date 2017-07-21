The generosity of Nova Scotians was proven again this week after a Glace Bay girl was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Dozens of offers of help have reached the Cox family, and a GoFundMe appeal to help with expenses related to 12-year-old Leigh-Anne's illness surpassed its $10,000 goal in just 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Leigh-Anne was diagnosed with bone cancer. The girl and her parents, Adele and John Cox, are in Halifax, where Leigh-Anne is a patient at the IWK Health Centre.

Fundraising efforts are underway on and off Cape Breton Island, said family friend Jane MacArthur-Summerell.

Cancer patient Leigh-Anne Cox, 12, of Glace Bay, N.S., is in good spirits and the family is appreciative of the outpouring of support, says her aunt Meagan Philpott. (Meagan Philpott)

"I felt their main concern should be [their daughter]. I'll do anything," said MacArthur-Summerell, describing Leigh-Anne as "a bubbly, happy, joyful, beautiful child."

"I knew Cape Bretoners were going to rally together and just do everything they possibly could."

Fundraising events already underway

It's only been days since Leigh-Anne's diagnosis, and benefits, auctions, a paint night, cookie sales and 50-50 draws are already being organized, MacArthur-Summerell said. About $13,000 in GoFundMe donations has been raised as well.

"Adele's words she's been using all week is 'humbled.' She's completely humbled by what people are willing to do, and give, to her and her family," she said.

"Leigh-Anne is beaming. She's had some teachers and Glace Bay friends visit. Her spirits are amazing."

Small-town generosity

Her aunt, Meagan Philpott, has joined in the fundraising effort as well.

Philpott said it is times like this when she is proud to be from a small town like Glace Bay.

"Coming from a small town has its downfalls ... but when something like this happens, the small-town mentality tends to be to rally around the family and be supportive and be wonderful. The giant hearts of everybody that is taking care of us — it is just completely and utterly amazing."

MacArthur-Summerell said she's not surprised by the support, which she says has been totally unsolicited.

"That's what that family does for everybody else. That's karma."