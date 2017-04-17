A 54-year-old man who died after a fire at a home in Glace Bay early this morning is being remembered as a man who would do anything for his neighbours.

Cape Breton Regional Police and members the Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire around 1 a.m. on Concord Street.

"Fire officials and police entered the rear of the residence, they were informed that a male was inside," said Staff Sgt. Reg Hutchings.

Inside, police and fire crews found a man. He was taken to Glace Bay Hospital but died of his injuries.

His home is part of a duplex. No one else was injured.

'He'd do anything for anybody'

Esther McNeil lives in the neighbourhood. She said the man, whom police have not yet identified, was always willing to lend a hand around the neighbourhood.

"Very, very nice guy. When it snowed out, he would just go to my car over there … he would just clean it off and shovel all around it, come over and shovel the step there. He was just always, always around to help people," said McNeil.

"He'd do anything for anybody."

She said the man had a great sense of humour and will be greatly missed.

"He was very funny," said McNeil.

"Every year he would dress up in different things, just go around the neighbourhood, you know for Christmas, for Easter."

The fire marshal's office and CBRP's identification section are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.