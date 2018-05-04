No volunteers could mean no summer festival in Glace Bay

A popular summer festival in Cape Breton might not happen this year.

Glace Bay's summer festival, Bay Days, has been a big hit with residents for the past 20 years. The festival ran between four and seven days in July and featured a duck race, outdoor music, a parade, car show, children's activities and fireworks.

Time to move on

Both the chair and vice-chair have retired, prompting concerns about the status of the festival. Outgoing chair Brian Shaw said after 12 years it's simply time for him to move on.

"It's been long enough. There's other commitments in life and we're not getting any younger; so it's certainly time to get out of it," Shaw said.

Outgoing Bay Days Festival chair Brian Shaw said the event's biggest challenge is fundraising. (George Mortimer/CBC)

He said the biggest challenge for a new executive will be getting the money together to put the event on. He said in the past local businesses sponsored events and they received funding from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"Like any organization, fundraising took the most time to get done," he said. "Probably the last three to four years we spent 30 to 35,000 dollars a year to run that festival. Cape Breton Regional Municipality came across with about 12 to 14 thousand dollars per year," said Shaw.

New volunteers needed

Shaw is hopeful someone new will step up and keep the festival going.

"I really just hope there's a group of people who can get together and put their heads together and come up with a plan."

Ashley Eisan is co-ordinator with Cape Breton Regional Municipality Recreation Department. Without a new executive to plan and run the festival, it is at risk, she said.

"We really need someone who is going to take the reins; really be a champion for the festival and make it happen," she said.

Eisan recognizes that it is a big commitment.

"The chairperson organizes the volunteers, they decide essentially everything with the festival," Eisan said, "I think a lot of people don't realize how labour intensive running something like that is, so these volunteers who receive essentially nothing for their services put in countless hours of time."

There is no municipal funding in place yet for this year. However, Eisan says Bay Days has applied for funding through the sustainability program.

Ashley Eisan, a co-ordinator with Cape Breton Regional Municipality Recreation Department, said many people don't realize how much work goes into putting on a festival like Bay Days.

Dave MacKeigan, a Bay Days board member and community volunteer, says the loss of the festival would be a big hit to the town.

"People plan their vacations around it. It brings a lot of money into the town. It's a big loss to Glace Bay is we don't have it," he said.

The recreation department is going to host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 16, at Sobeys Community Room in Glace Bay in hopes of finding a new executive committee and volunteers to run the festival.