Three Cape Breton fire departments are battling a fire at a building containing a barbershop and apartments in Glace Bay.

The fire broke out in the three-storey building containing Brian's Barber Shop Thursday shortly before 11 a.m.

Glace Bay fire Chief John Chant said everyone was out when crews arrived, but there were flames on the first floor.

"The fire has since travelled up the walls and is now into the building totally," he said from the scene. "There's heavy, heavy fire damage to the building."

He said the weather is co-operating but since the building has been renovated several times, it's been difficult to contain.

"We have a lot of hidden spots where the fire has travelled through," he said. "We've got quite a fight on our hands."

Crews from Glace Bay, Dominion and Reserve are trying to get the fire under control.