A seven-year-old girl's leg was severed when she was run over by a farm tractor at her family's home in rural Nova Scotia Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Terry Miller of Annapolis RCMP said a man was cutting his neighbour's hayfield in the Clementsvale area of Annapolis County when he ran over the child.

A statement from police said the hay in the field was about a metre high and the operator didn't see the child.

RCMP said paramedics took the girl to a clinic in Annapolis Royal and from there she was airlifted to Halifax.

"Last night she was alive and responsive, and I know that medical personnel had taken measures to hopefully save the leg," he said.

"We're certainly hopeful they'll be able to reattach the limb."

RCMP say they were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. The matter is not under criminal investigation.