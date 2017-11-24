Gerald Doucet, a mover and shaker in Nova Scotia politics, has died.

Doucet served as the MLA for Richmond County and later worked as a corporate lobbyist, according to his obituary.

He died on Thursday in Halifax. Doucet was 80.

Doucet started his political career at the age of 26 when he was first elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature in 1963. He went on to win his Richmond seat again in 1967 and 1970.

He served as Minister of Education, Minister of Youth, Provincial Secretary and Minister of Emergency Measures.

In 1975, he founded the community radio station CIGO, also known as The Hawk in Port Hawkesbury, according to The Hawk's website.

Doucet practised law throughout his political career but switched gears in the 1980s and 1990s and began working as a lobbyist. In that job, Doucet was once again working with politicians, but on behalf of corporate clients.

Doucet's obituary says he provided "sage advice and counsel to many senior decision-makers during his lifetime."

Praise from PC Leader Baillie

That sentiment is shared by Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie.

"Gerry Doucet was at his best encouraging the careers of aspiring businesspeople and politicians from all political parties and backgrounds. He truly felt joy at the success of others," wrote Baillie in a Facebook post.

"I am one of the lucky beneficiaries of his endless patience, kindness and support. There are also many others who are mourning the loss of a true friend and mentor today."

Baillie went on to say that Doucet was the driving force behind more political and economic successes in Nova Scotia than anyone will ever know.

In his later years, Doucet struggled with Parkinson's disease and had numerous caregivers to help him cope with his condition.

Arrangements for Doucet's funeral are not yet complete.