Adults working to get their high school diplomas in Nova Scotia may be forced to start from scratch if they don't complete all of the required tests by the end of 2018.

Changes coming Dec. 31, 2018, mean people who have only passed some of the five mandatory tests in math, reading, writing, science and social studies will have to rewrite them all after that date — even the ones they've already passed.

Nova Scotia currently uses a General Educational Development (GED) program from 2002, and it's "out of date," said Lisa Jarrett, spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Labour and Advanced Education Department.

That's why the province is introducing a new program.

The update makes sense, said Alison O'Handley, the executive director of the Dartmouth Learning Network, an organization that helps people prepare to write their GED tests.

"This has been a well-researched change," she told the CBC's Information Morning, but "we want to make sure people know that change is coming" so they aren't caught off guard.

Informing clients

O'Handley said staff are reaching out to clients who haven't completed all of their tests so they can get them done in time.

She said she's not concerned about a time crunch. "A year is a lot of time" when it comes to completing all of the GED tests, O'Handley said.

Some people are ready to write the tests in a few weeks, she said, some need a few months to prepare, and others take up to a year. "Those are the folks we really want to encourage" to get back at it, she said.

O'Handley said Nova Scotians who want help completing the program can call 1-877-466-7725 or visit gonssal.ca to connect with an adult learning program near them.

New program

The province wouldn't provide much detail on the updated version of the GED program, but O'Handley said her understanding is that there will be only four tests instead of five.

Reading and writing will be combined and the new course will be "more practical," she said, with more relevance to the workplace.

O'Handley said in general, the new GED program will likely be geared toward those who are hoping to improve their career prospects.

Those who achieve a college-level test score might even be eligible to apply for some credits at the college level, she said.