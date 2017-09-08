For the third time in two weeks, there's been another increase in the price of gas in Nova Scotia.

A litre of self-serve gasoline will cost you a minimum of $1.234 this morning. That's a jump of 3.5 cents.

There was also big increase in the price of diesel overnight. It shot up six cents a litre, bringing the price per litre to at least $1.057.

Across the border, New Brunswick gas prices were skyrocketing — jumping by 13.1 cents a litre on Thursday.

The maximum price of regular self-serve in New Brunswick is now at $1.26 per litre. In New Brunswick, there is no minimum price for gas.

Analysts attribute the price increases to Hurricane Harvey, which has caused turmoil in petroleum markets and rising street prices across much of eastern North America for the past week.